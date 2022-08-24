Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof Ben Odoh and the state government yesterday traded words over the alleged destruction of the campaign billboards of the APGA candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Odoh had yesterday in a media briefing accused agents and thugs of the state government of being responsible for the destruction of his campaign billboards.

The governorship candidate who condemned the attack and destruction of the campaign billboards in the state said the state governor, Chief David Umahi is jittery of the momentum gained by the party’s consultative engagement.

“The genesis of the mindless attacks on our billboards which occurred on Sunday, August 21, 2022 (because we saw it still hanging hours after the professional handlers, Rocana Nigeria Ltd had hung them) was that the state government, obviously jittery of the momentum gained by our consultative engagements in the state so far pasted a ‘Remove Ads’ notices on them”, he said.

But in a swift reaction, the special assistant to the governor on media and strategy, Mr Chooks Okoh described the allegation as not only laughable but strange.

Okoh said for the avoidance of doubt, Governor Umahi does not have any hand in destroying anyone’s property, billboard inclusive.

“One would expect such reports to be made to appropriate government agencies with proof of payment of the relevant signage fees and the necessary approvals for the erection of billboards.

“We are in a society governed by laws. Let the complainants approach the agencies that gave them the right to mount the billboards and lay their complaints,” he said.

Odoh maintained that the advert agent, ROCANA is not in any way or form owing the state government adding that as a law-abiding citizen that understands the place of professional engagements in matters such as this, it was only incumbent that they reach out and inform the advertising agency – ROCANA.

“ROCANA has professionally operated in the state and the entire South East in the last few decades. We had to inform them about the ‘remove ads’ notices placed by the Ebonyi State Government on the billboards with its official seal.

“They promised to reach the state government and get back to us as soon as practicable. Some hours after, we discovered that the billboards have already been torn and removed forcefully, suspectedly by desperate agents of the state government.

“Some of the billboards are still hanging, facing downwards and there has been no explanation offered by the professional advertising agent- ROCANA who has maintained that it has been paying the Ebonyi State Government its taxes, dues and other rates as and when due,” he said.