The chairman, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State, Mrs Ifeoma Agwu and the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in the House of Representative, Hon Chinedu Ogah, have said the proposed cement factory in the state by the present administration would reduce unemployment and youth restiveness amongst youths in the state.

They spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital after the presentation of the 2026 “Budget of Actualisation and Hope,” by Governor Francis Nwifuru at the House of Assembly in Abakaliki.

Agwu described the proposed N150 billion state-owned cement factory by the governor as a transformative step toward economic expansion, industrial growth, economic empowerment, human capital development and robust revenue generation to the State.

This landmark project will not only strengthen the state’s revenue base but also create job opportunities, and open new economic opportunities for citizens across the state and expose the state to the world.

She commended Governor Nwifuru for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to driving development, adding that the 2026 budget reflects a clear roadmap for progress, prosperity, and sustainable governance.

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency and Chairman, House House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon Chinedu Ogah, maintained that while the state awaits the revitalization of the Nigercem Cement Factory at Nkalagu, the newly proposed Cement Project would also meet the needs and aspirations of the unemployed youths of the state.