The Ebonyi State Command, on Sunday, said its operatives have arrested one Nnamdi Ngwuta Obaji a.k.a State Commander No. 3 and another member of the outlawed group, Felix Ogudu, in the State

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, he said that armed with credible intelligence, a combined team of the Police, Department of Security Service (DSS) and the Military stormed three camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN, including a new one under active construction located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village of Agba Community in

of Ishielu LGA.

SP Anyanwu said that the operation was prompted by pieces of reliable evidence, elicited from interrogation of th two IPOB operatives.

He said that on the process of cordoning off the Camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with sporadic shooting in their direction, adding that the team responded and engaged them in same manner and the superior firepower of the security operatives subdued the miscreants.

He said that the IPOB operatives chanted morale-boasting war songs, dived into the Opeke River and swam to different directions as they scampered for safety.

He said that a good number of the IPOB members were neutralized while many escaped with bullet injuries.

SP Anyanwu noted that after dislodging the IPOB members and taking over the ground, the camp which they christened “IGBO BU IGBO TRAINING SCHOOL CAMP”, it was ransacked and destroyed.

He equally noted that a wooden bridge under construction intended to aid the movement of the miscreants was dismantled.

He said that items recovered included, 11 bullet-proof jackets,

eught sets of Military camouflage uniforms, two camp-gas cookers, 110 rounds of FNC live ammunition, 40 rounds of GPMG live ammunition,

2 PRO electronics and scanners (EOD equipment).

Others included five empty canons, five single-barrel guns, nine assorted GSM handsets, three locally-fabricated revolver pistols, one white Toyota Hilux vehicle, among others.

The PPRO added that the joint team also carried the onslaught to Anike Isu Onicha LGA, the abode and Shrine of the dare-devil State Commander of the organization popularly called Ambassador.

He said that items recovered from the camp included 2 KYMCO motorcycles (one with Reg No. ENU 353 Q, while the other has no Reg No), 1 YAMAHA motorcycle with Reg No. QC 267 UML, 1 KC SAMSUNG motorcycle without Reg Number, 7 Military/Police bullet-proof jackets and 2 pairs of Military boots.

He said that the shrine has a live-tortoise which was equally neutralized at the end of the operation.

“One of the Leaders of the organization popularly known as SARS COMMANDER with dread-locks on his head, said to be an indigene of Cross River State is on-the-run and is declared wanted.

“He and members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN are responsible for the attack on Police Stations, home town of former Chairman Ikwo of Ikwo LGA. The gang is also highly suspected to have partaken as a crimini participe in the attack of the Provost of Federal College of Education, Isu Onicha along Agba axis a few days ago,” he said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police called on the citizens of Ebonyi State to assist the Command as always, with credible and reliable information that will help to arrest the hoodlums in order to rid the State of heinous crimes.