Not fewer than twenty-eight (28) persons have died from among 386 cases of cholera since its outbreak in Ebonyi State on September 24, 2024.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, made the disclosure during the donation of medical commodities by the Governor’s wife, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, to the General Hospital in Iboko, Izzi local government area of the state.

Ekuma maintained that most deaths occurred at home before the emergency response team from the ministry were informed.

He attributed the outbreaks to contaminated water, poor sanitation, and improper disposal of refuse, among other factors.

The Commissioner added that the state government has designated six treatment centres across the state to tackle the outbreak.

He noted that the donation was made through Mrs Nwifuru’s pet project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation (BERWO), disclosing that the items donated include home purification tablets, hand sanitisers, intravenous infusion, and oral rehydration salt.

The commissioner also commended the effort of the governor’s wife against the epidemic.

In her address, Mrs Nwifuru commiserated with families of the victims and encouraged them not to lose hope, adding that the visit was aimed at identifying the factors contributing to the spread of the disease.

“The sight of these people battling cholera is a reminder that we must do more to protect our communities from infectious diseases,” she said.

Project Medical Referral of Doctors-without-Borders, Daniel Hernandis, decried the outbreak’s level, stating that over half of the cases were recorded in Izzi local government area.

Hernandis appreciated the support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and healthcare workers on the frontlines.