The Ebonyi State Government has trained 200 youths on agribusiness as part of its efforts to boost food security and youth development.

Youths from 171 ward councillors and 29 others graduated from the 2024 Innovative and Integrated Agricultural Value Chains Agribusiness training, where they were trained in the areas of poultry, fishery, and rice production among others.

In a statement, by the chief press secretary to the governor, the government encouraged the participants to engage in large-scale farming to enhance their well-being.

“You should put aside the toga of a councillor and engage in farming to complement your salaries and allowances. That you are a university graduate, for instance, is not a guarantee that you will not engage in farming. Therefore you should use this opportunity to move from growth and progress to achieve success,” Governor Francis Nwifuru said.

He said the training equipped them with the operational skills to establish their own businesses, promising that the state government will offer the necessary assistance to them to put into practice the knowledge they have acquired, as they will effectively be monitored.