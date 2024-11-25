Hundreds of Women of Effium and Ezza-Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State have staged a peaceful protest calling for the immediate release of their husbands and children languishing in prisons over the lingering communal crisis between the two neighbouring communities.

The women alleged that hundreds of people from the two communities were arrested, and remanded in prisons as a result of the communal crisis that broke out since 2021.

The women also alleged that a total of 262 persons are currently in the prison custody awaiting trial, adding that out of the number, 177 are from Ezza while 85 are from Effium.

The protesting women also alleged that about 10 of the inmates have reportedly died in detention, many gone blind and others suffering different diseases for lack of medical care.

The women said life has become so difficult for them since their husbands and children who are among the detainees were remanded.

One of the protesters, Mrs. Uguru Blessing, from Effium said she has been suffering since four years her husband was sent to prison.

“My husband has been in prison for over four years now and I don’t know what to do. I really appreciate our governor for the kind of peace he has brought in Effium. I am so happy, I really appreciate him, he is a good man.

“One thing I am begging him, he should please help us. We are suffering, we are dying. My husband left four children for me and since then, I don’t know what I am doing. The load of two people have turned to one person.

“My children have dropped out of school, they are at home because of my inability to pay their school fees. Our governor should please help us so that our husbands can be released,” she pleaded.

On her part, Mrs Kindness Ekpeta from Ezza appealed to Governor Nwifuru to intervene in the imprisonment of their husbands and children so that they can be released.

She alleged that over 10 of their husbands and children in the prison have died while those that are alive are now very sick.

“I went there last Sunday to visit them and I shed tears because many of them are sick, many are blind because of lack of care. My promise to our governor is that we will continue to support his efforts in bringing lasting peace in Effium,” she stated.

Other women, including Mrs Martha Nworie and Mrs Virginia Ufuo from Ezza, lamented that the detention of their husbands and children have brought untold hardship for them as they can no longer carter for their children.

The women appealed to the Ebonyi State governor to assist in releasing them even as they commended him for restoring peace to the area.