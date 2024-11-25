The Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 2, South-West Zone of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday announced the seizure of 20,050 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol on the verge of being smuggled out of the country to Benin Republic.

Speaking to newsmen, the Officer-in-Charge of the JBT, Deputy Controller Mohammed Shuaibu disclosed that the PMS concealed in 802 Jerry cans were intercepted at Idiroko and Imeko areas of the state.

According to Shuaibu, other seizures made by the unit include 285 bales of used clothes, 61 jumbo sacks of used shoes, 674kg of Cannabis Sativa, 8 used vehicles worth N556.4million.

He explained that aside the seized contraband, 34 illegal migrants were also arrested and handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for onward prosecution over illegal migration issues.

“In our steadfast commitment to combating smuggling activities, we intensified patrols, sustained surveillance activities and enhanced intelligence gathering within the border corridors which disrupted smuggling networks.

“While acting on the core mandate of the JBPT, which is to combat smuggling and illegal migration, our officers remained committed to duty which yielded the following seizures among others: 816 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 802 Jerry cans containing premium motor spirit (25 Litres each), 285 bales of used clothes, 61 jumbo sacks of used shoes, 674kg of Cannabis Sativa, 8 Units of used vehicles,” he added.

The Deputy Controller added that the duty paid value of all the seizures recorded within the last four weeks stood at N556,431,200 while N8,020,000 was paid into the federation account from the auction sales of premium motor spirit (PMS) which could not be warehoused due to its flammable nature.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seized wares,” Shuaibu said.

He explained that, “In combating illegal migration across the international border, we arrested 34 illegal migrants and handed over the same to the Nigeria Immigration Service for onward prosecution.

“In our commitment to significantly distort the trade supply chain of illicit drugs, the Joint Border Patrol Sector 2, intercepted 674kg of Cannabis Sativa at Idi-iroko, and Imeko areas of Ogun State during routine patrol operations.”

He emphasised the effect of such quantity of drugs in circulation with their devastating effects on individuals, communities and society as a whole.

“Illicit drug use is often linked to organised crime, violence, banditry, kidnapping and health-related issues. The narcotics will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for investigation and further actions,” the Deputy Controller stated.