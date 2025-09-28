Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, professionally known as Ebuka Songs, is a distinguished Nigerian gospel artist and songwriter celebrated for his profound spiritual music and impactful worship sessions. Born on May 10, 1992, in Obinze, Imo State, Nigeria, he is the fourth of six children in the family of Mr. and Mrs. Hillary. Ebuka’s early life in a devout Christian household significantly influenced his musical journey, nurturing his passion for gospel music from a young age.

Early Life and Education

Ebuka completed his primary and secondary education in Imo State. In 2019, he graduated from Imo State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre Arts. During his time at the university, he actively served as a worship leader, further honing his musical talents and deepening his commitment to gospel ministry. Having pursued theater arts at Imo State University (IMSU), Ebuka Songs embarked on his music journey. His desire to lead others in worship within the church is a testament to his divine talent.

Recently, he unveiled a new song titled “I Will Pray,” conveying a profound message about the importance of prayer for Christians in combating satanic forces. In an interview, he emphasized the simplicity of the song’s message.

The year 2023 brought Ebuka Songs significant recognition as he clinched the prestigious African Rising Star Awards, an accolade bestowed upon him for his popular hit titled “I Will Pray.”

Musical Career

Ebuka’s professional music career commenced in 2021 with the release of his debut album, *Midnight Cry*. However, it was his 2023 single, “I Will Pray,” that brought him widespread recognition within the gospel music scene. This success led to his signing with Spotlite Nation, a record label founded by fellow gospel artist Moses Bliss, in the same year.

His discography includes several spiritually uplifting songs that have resonated with many believers:

I Will Pray

Calling My Name

The Name of Jesus

Jesus Christ Is Seen

Jesus Oh(with Moses Bliss)

What I Preach

Total Submission

New Generation

Fade Away

Ebuka’s music is characterized by its deep spiritual themes and the incorporation of chants that evoke profound worship experiences among listeners.

Awards and Recognition

In recognition of his contributions to gospel music, Ebuka Songs received notable accolades at the 2023 CLIMA Africa Awards:

Africa Rising Star Award

Africa Best Male Gospel Artist

These awards underscore his growing influence and impact within the African gospel music community.

Personal Life

As of July 2024, Ebuka Songs publicly expressed his commitment to his faith by stating that he is “married to Jesus Christ.” This declaration highlights his dedication to his spiritual journey and ministry.

Net Worth

Estimates of Ebuka Songs’ net worth vary. Some sources suggest it is around $200,000, while others estimate it to be approximately $300,000. These figures reflect his success in the gospel music industry and his growing prominence as a worship leader.

Ebuka Songs continues to inspire many with his heartfelt music and unwavering dedication to his faith, solidifying his position as a significant figure in contemporary Nigerian gospel music.