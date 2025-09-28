Security operatives in Kogi State have rescued eight kidnapped passengers out of 12 who were abducted along the Okene–Auchi road.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the development on Saturday in Lokoja. According to the Command’s spokesperson, William Aya, the victims were travelling in a Big Joe Toyota Hiace commuter bus with registration number Edo FUG 13 XY when the kidnappers struck.

Aya explained that the bus had left Abuja for Benin City, Edo State, on Friday before gunmen waylaid it and abducted all 12 passengers.

“The quick intervention of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Okene Division, Nasir Muhammad, in synergy with the military and vigilante group, launched a manhunt that led to the rescue of eight out of the 12 abducted victims, which include the driver of the vehicle,” Aya said.

He further assured that security agencies are intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining four victims and bring the perpetrators of what he described as a “heinous act” to justice.