Ecobank Asks First Bank To Reject Oba Otudeko’s 4.7bn Shares Purchase

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has urged First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc not to approve the 4.7 billion shares bought by Oba Otudeko’s Honeywell Group over an alleged N13,507,052,417.99 debt owed it by th company and its promoters.

Ecobank, in a letter written on its behalf by its lawyer, Oludare Amusan of Kunle Ogunba & Associates, insisted that if First Bank approved the transaction, it would be equivalent to assisting in the diversion of funds and assets meant for the payment of the debt which the Supreme Court has allegedly affirmed.

The bank also, in the letter dated July 7, 2923, demanded that the management of First Bank should, within seven days of the receipt of its letter provides it with details of the status of the transaction.

Ecobank stressed that First Bank must not take any action which may be construed to encourage the subversion or the violation of the extant judgment of the Supreme Court, which allegedly mandated the Honeywell companies to pay their outstanding indebtedness, personally guaranteed by their alter ego Dr Oba Otudeko.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Oba Otudeko’s Honeywell Group last Thursday bought 4,770,269,843 shares of the firm in a cross deal worth N87.8 billion.

These shares, bought at N19 per unit, are the most significant volume of First Bank shares traded in a single day since 2012 when the stock exchange started publishing data.