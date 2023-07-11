4,000 Benefits From NNPCL, SNEPCo Free Eye Screening, Surgeries

More than 4,000 residents of Lagos Island communities enjoyed free eye care services at the just concluded Vision First Initiative of the Shell Nigeria and Exploration and Production Company of Nigeria Limited (SNEPCo) and its partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The weeklong programme offered free screening, glasses, surgeries, and prescriptions in the second Lagos edition of the programme launched in 2022.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, described medical eye care as a critical necessity that should be accessible, affordable and of priority.

To him, “Clear vision should be a fundamental right for all, and not a luxury. That is why the NNPC and SNEPCo launched the Vision First Initiative as our contributions to preventive and corrective visual aids to Nigerians.”

Wunti, who was represented by NUIMS Manager, Stakeholder Relations, Ms. Julie Utang, said: “we will continue to champion the implementation of sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility projects and programmes that positively impact the lives of Nigerians.”

Managing director of SNEPCo, Mrs Elohor Aiboni, said the initiative would continue to focus on visual aids, surgical treatments, and prevention of visual impairment and childhood blindness.