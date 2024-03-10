As the price of goods and services continue to skyrocket on daily basis in Nigeria, making it difficult for individuals and households to meet with their needs of fending for themselves, the Community Manager of iPayBTC, a top cryptocurrency platform, James Otudor, has charged Nigerians to invest in digital currency, saying it’s the only way to beat inflation.

Otudor gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Calabar, Cross River State capital on Saturday, on the way to overcome inflation, which has been troubling the economy of the nation in recent times.

He said that the only way Nigerians can overcome the high rate of inflation, which has almost brought the economy of the nation to its knees, was by converting their money to digital currency,

Giving insight into crypto currency, which Otudor claimed remains the best among several others, he stated that the crypto platform has capacity to provide instant and low cost digital currency transactions to those making use of Bitcoin platform.

“The lightning network’s design facilitates almost instantaneous transfers with significantly lower fees compared to on-chain transactions

“This speed and cost efficiency enhances the practicality of using Bitcoin for everyday transactions, making it a convenient option for sending and receiving funds locally and globally.

“Additionally, iPayBTC positions itself as a tool for hedging against inflation,” The community manager maintained.

He added that iPayBTC has positioned itself as a tool for hedging against inflation, which has brought economies of many nations down on their knees, stressing that by utilising iPayBTC's wallet, Nigerians can safeguard their money from inflation, making use of Bitcoin as a hedge.

“As iPayBTC revolutionises the Bitcoin wallet landscape in Nigeria, it aims to become the preferred platform for individuals and institutions seeking a gateway to the vast potential of Bitcoin.

“The platform’s dedication to security, innovation, and community building positions as Nigeria’s number one Bitcoin wallet, especially with its groundbreaking Lightning Network feature.

