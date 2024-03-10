The holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar 1445 will begin on Monday, March 11, 2024, with the sighting of the Crescent Moon in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Muslim faithful around the world were placed on alert to report the sighting of the moon in readiness for the sacred month considered for piety and sacrifice in the Islamic world.

In Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Saa’d Abubakar III, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) had also charged faithful to be on the lookout for the moon.

The sighting of the moon on Sunday signals the kickoff of the Ramadhān period from midnight with taraweeh prayers after Isha’i prayer.

LEADERSHIP reports that Saudi Arabia announced the start of the holy month of Ramadan from Monday, March 11, following the sighting of the crescent by the moon-sighting committee.

According to the Saudi Supreme Court, the crescent was spotted on Sunday (March 10) evening, which also marks the last day of the Islamic month of Sha’ban.

The Islamic months typically span either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Moon. With the Moon sighted this Sunday evening, the preceding month in the Hijri calendar, Sha’ban, concluded at 29 days. Consequently, Ramadan 1 falls on March 11, marking the beginning of Ramadhān 1445 fasting. ‎

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for 720 hours, i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

However, the fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. Hence, its starting and end dates depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.