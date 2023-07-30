Economist Intelligence Unit: Expect Nigeria’s Return To CBN-controlled Exchange Rate

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a global leader in global business intelligence and market insights, has predicted that the federal government will go back to a system where they have more control over the exchange rate.

The group also said pressure on the naira is expected to continue in the near term, falling to as low as N1,018 per dollar in 2027, as high and rising inflation persists.

The EIU in its latest report about the Nigerian currency, said the move would be taken to try and stop the naira from losing its value much further.

It pointed out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which manages the country’s money, doesn’t have much experience handling a flexible exchange rate system. Before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to change the system, Nigeria had been somewhat successful in managing the naira’s value and its impact on the economy.

The EIU said, “The CBN lacks experience in conducting monetary policy under a float, and the need to control rapidly increasing inflation will become more acute over time.

“Our forecast is finely balanced, but we expect a return to heavier exchange-rate management from the second half of 2023 as the naira slides beyond N800:US$1 from N770:US$1 in early July.”