DSS Invites Kogi APC Guber Candidate Over Petition

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State yesterday invited the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, over a petition against him by some members of the opposition.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that he was with the service for several hours.

It was further gathered that the DSS decided to invite him for discussion on issues that will bring peace to the state.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Alhaji Usman said the invitation was normal.

According to him, they had fruitful discussions and as a good citizen of the state, he and his party would always maintain peace. He assured that the coming election would be free and fair.

He further stated that as far as he was concerned, there is no tension in the state ahead of the election, and urged his supporters to continue to maintain peace before, during and after the election.