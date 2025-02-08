The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and India have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation, focusing on economic development, investment, and regional security.

This was highlighted during a visit by the chief of mission of the Indian High Commission to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Vartika Rawat, to the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, in Abuja.

Discussions between the two officials covered key areas such as trade, capacity building, and investment as strategies to address insecurity in West Africa. Ms Rawat commended the longstanding partnership between India and ECOWAS, emphasising the need for deeper collaboration.

She also reiterated plans to formalise ties through a memorandum of understanding, which she said would further solidify their cooperation.

Touray echoed her sentiments, expressing optimism about expanding the partnership into new areas. He underscored the importance of unity and security in the region, urging ECOWAS’ international partners to support efforts that foster peace and development rather than division.

“Our partners must help us preserve peace and unity, and promote development in our community. They must help us to unite and come together, rather than divide us,” he stated.

Touray was accompanied by Abdou Kolley, his director of Cabinet, and Jéréme Boa, the ECOWAS Commission’s director of External Relations.

With this renewed commitment, ECOWAS and India look forward to enhancing cooperation that will drive economic growth and regional stability.