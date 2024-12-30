Kesiena Edafiogho, a prominent figure in Canada’s tech industry, has made significant strides in 2024, advancing careers and empowering professionals through her innovative initiatives.

Known for her impactful work in career mentorship and consulting, Edafiogho, fondly called Sena, has solidified her reputation as a leader in transforming lives within the Canadian tech space.

This year, Sena facilitated job placements for numerous individuals, contributing to a notable increase in her clients’ collective earnings, which surpassed the $8.5 million recorded in 2023. Her efforts have helped many professionals secure rewarding roles and achieve financial milestones.

Reflecting on the year, Sena expressed pride in her contributions and optimism for the future, saying, “This year has been an incredible journey of growth and transformation, not just for me but for the many individuals I’ve had the privilege to mentor and work with.”

Sena’s monthly live career chats became an essential resource for navigating the Canadian job market, offering practical strategies and guidance tailored to the unique challenges faced by immigrants and career changers. Additionally, her project management certification classes equipped participants with essential leadership and strategic skills, preparing them for success in competitive fields.

Through her platform, Synergy One Consulting Corporation, Sena has supported over 200 professionals in transitioning to thriving careers in technology. Her specialized mentorship and training programs focus on breaking barriers for new immigrants, enabling them to translate their skills into sustainable careers in the industry.

Sena also made headlines as a main speaker at the Women of Rubies Media Visibility Bootcamp 4.0, where her impactful session resonated deeply with participants, highlighting her commitment to fostering growth and empowerment.

While excelling professionally, Sena remains devoted to her family. A mother of three children aged 15, 11, and 9, she continues to balance her career achievements with her personal responsibilities, serving as an inspiration to many.

“Seeing my clients achieve greater financial milestones, secure rewarding careers, and gain confidence in their abilities fuels my passion for what I do,” she said.

Looking ahead, Sena is determined to expand her initiatives, create more opportunities, and inspire even greater success in the lives of the professionals she mentors. With her unwavering dedication, her influence in shaping Canada’s tech landscape is set to grow further in the coming years.