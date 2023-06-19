Edeh Emerges Benue State FA Chairman, Hits Ground Running

Philanthropist and founder Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barrister Paul Edeh has emerged as the new chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA) after pulling 29 votes to beat his opponent and former Flying Eagles coach, Chief Godwin Uwah. Uwah pulled only one vote in the adjudged free and fairly BSFA elective congress held during the weekend in Makurdi,

Barrister Edeh succeeded Rt Hon Margaret Icheen, who is now a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), representing North-central and decided not to seek reelection as BSFA chairman.

Edeh in his acceptance shortly after oath taken, reiterated his campaign promises to hit the ground running to return Benue State’s football to its glorious days in the country and beyond.

He said his vision for BSFA is to run an investment driven, self sustaining and impactful football association committed to fair-play, accountability and focus on grassroots football development in pursuit of FIFA, CAF and NFF mandate.

Edeh immediately hit the ground running as promised by a personal donation of N10 million and a Sienna bus to BSFA, said: “I will Increase investment in football development, more impact through the achievement of football development objectives, continued oversight to ensure that all funds are used responsibly.”