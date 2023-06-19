Embrace YOGA For Improved Wellbeing, FG Urges Nigerians

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to embrace Yoga as a reliable exercise for the enhancement of their physical and mental wellbeing.

Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar gave the advice during the 2023 International Day of Yoga organised by the Indian High Commission in Nigeria held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

He observed that Yoga is a safe practice for all age-groups, sex and social background, as it provides rich varieties of exercises for all body types.

Alhaji Ismaila explained that Yoga goes far beyond mere stretches as it also consists of series of isometric contractions that combines with intentional breathing intervals to improve healthy living and well-being, which he said, “manifests by ways of improved cardio-respiratory activities, recovery from stress, increased flexibility as well as improved respiratory energy and vitality”.

He added that “the exercise among others; prevents injuries, weight reduction, improved muscular strength, enhances balanced metabolism, increases mental alertness, relaxation, and ultimately harmonizes the mind, body and soul for optimal productivity”.

Ismaila in a statement signed by Muhammed Manger, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, while describing Yoga as an ancient form of Indian exercise, noted that the commemoration of the day further demonstrates the long, strong and healthy bilateral relationship existing between Nigeria and India.