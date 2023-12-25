An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Edo State election in 2024, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said the state will regain its pride of place if elected the governor.

Afegbua said when he embarked on consultation tour of the 18 local government areas of the state at weekend that he has designed a road map towards achieving peace and unity of the state.

He promised to consolidate peace and unity in the state before launching aggressive industrialisation of the state, a statement by his media office stated.

The governorship hopeful said his campaign is anchored on “LET’S UNITE EDO” to change the narrative of the present state of in-fighting between and among the leadership impeding development.

According to Afegbua, “I am aspiring to govern Edo state to relaunch the state on the path of growth and development. Edo state is presently in the news for the wrong reasons. Internal squabbles between and amongst the leadership is unhealthy for development.

“In such atmosphere of political instability, development cannot flourish. That is not who we are. We are a people driven by vision and clear objectives to occupy our place in the assembly of states. It is not for nothing that we earned the sobriquet heartbeat of the nation”.

He added that Education, Health , Agriculture, sports, human capital development, culture and tourism , will be given a boost if given the mandate .

Afegbua stressed “I am coming to re-ignite that passion for collectivism in critical sectors of the state economy.

” I will bond with my people and an article of faith that will be sacrosanct will be enshrined.