The legal counsel to the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth leader, Barrister Douglas Ogbankwa, yesterday threatened to institute a N200 million suit on behalf of his client, Comrade Tony Kabaka, against the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo’s spokesman, Darlington Okpebholo, for alleged defamation of character.

In a letter, Ogbankwa said he had been instructed by his client upon being briefed to commence a legal proceeding against Okpebholo.

He alleged that in a broadcast on Channels TV programme, “Political Paradigm”, the spokesman made very damaging comments about the person and reputation of Comrade Tony Kabaka.

In the said letter which was made available to newsmen, he also demanded an immediate retraction and compensation.