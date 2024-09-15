Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his weight behind Asue Ighodalo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 21 Edo State governorship election.

The superstar, Sunday evening, took to his Instagram stories to make the endorsement in a post featuring Dr. Ighodalo’s photograph, with the caption: “The next governor of my mother’s homeland.”

Davido’s late mother, Mrs Imade Adeleke, hailed from Edo State, adding a personal touch to the endorsement that has stirred conversations among political observers and fans alike.

His post followed the visit of his uncle and governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to Benin City, the Edo State capital, for as part of a delegation of PDP governors to a major campaign rally to drum support for Dr. Ighodalo.

LEADERSHIP reports that Davido’s endorsement adds to a growing list of celebrities voicing their support for the PDP governorship candidate Dr. Ighodalo. They included singer Banky W and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi; actress Etinosa, and Nollywood actor and producer Charles Onojie.