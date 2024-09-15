Hosts Delta State are leaving no stone unturned as they seek to retain the National Youth Games (NYG) title.

Team Delta, which has won every edition of the Games since inception, has so far amassed a total of 23 medals, comprising 14 gold, three silver and wix bronze in the ongoing Games.

The disclosure was contained in the medal table released by the organisers of the games on Sunday night after the conclusion of the day’s events.

A further analysis of the medal table released by the organisers indicated that Team Delta’s male athletes won 12 of the 14 gold recorded by the host state while their female counterparts accounted for two of the gold medals.

Behind Delta is the neighbouring Team Edo State, which is second on the medals standing with 12 medals, comprising six gold, four silver, and two bronze.

Team Oyo is third on the medal table with seven medals, made up of five gold, and two silver.

Team Oyo is followed by Abia State with three gold and Bayelsa with two gold on the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Team Ogun and Team FCT are on 6th and 7th spots with two gold and one gold, respectively. Teams Lagos, Cross River and Plateau complete the top 10 on the medal log.

LEADERSHIP Sports reports that the 8th National Youth Games, wich started in Asaba on September 9, will end on September 19.