Supporters of the embattled Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, mainly from his Etsako West Local Government Area, Sunday afternoon, staged a peaceful protest against the plan to impeach him by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Recall that Shaibu has been at the receiving end following his move to succeed his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in office.

Shaibu had contested in a parallel primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held February 22 where he was declared winner by delegates from across the 18 LGs.

The peaceful protesters under the aegis of Edo North PDP Rescue Movement, ENREM, first converged at the popular Jattu Junction, Etsako West LG with placards in the early hours of the day.

Protesters later marched round the major streets in Etsako West LGA before converging at the popular Jattu Junction where they addressed the press.

Carrying placards bearing inscriptions such as “We Say No Impeachment, No To Impeachment of Philip Shaibu and Shaibu should be Rewarded for his loyalty,” among others, the protesters advised the Edo State Assembly to focus on providing good legislative governance for Edo people.

The protesters noted good legislation should be the focus of the legislative rather than engage in fruitless ventures of impeachment that brings no food to the table of hungry Edo people who suffer the brunt of bad governance and poor representation.

They particularly reminded the Speaker of the State House Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku to listen to the voice of reason instead of worki8ng against the interest of Afemai, his own people who elected him to represent their interest.

Leader of the protesters, Hon Festus Owu while addressing the media accused those behind the said impeachment as benefited from the good gesture and kindness of Shaibu in the past.

Owu condemned the roles of Governor Obaseki in the planned impeachment, reminding him of the inalienable and fundamental rights of Shaibu to express his desire to be elected as governor of Edo State.

He said: “Any party that wants to win election must believe in coherence, must believe in resolving the problem facing them, and not exacerbate it. Every man has the right to contest an election, Philip Shaibu has expressed his willingness to contest to be Edo State Governor and anyone stopping it is deliberately returning the State to the era of godfatherism”.

He reminded Governor Obaseki of his statement made few years ago that anybody, including himself should be stoned whenever he makes attempt to become a godfather in the state.

Owu also cautioned Agbebaku against becoming a puppet and rubber stamp Speaker in the hands of enemies of the State he accused of not meaning well for the people.