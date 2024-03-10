The Dan’Agundi Power Transmission Station, a critical electricity supply hub for Kano city, has been gutted by fire on Sunday.

The raging fire has resulted in power outages affecting areas surrounding the transmission station in the Kano State capital.

Efforts to contain the fire were underway as the Kano State Fire Service was actively engaged in battling the inferno.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there has been no reported casualtis from the incident or injury as of the time of this report. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the transmission station were yet to be determined.

The spokespersons from both the Kano State Police Command and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) were unreachable at the time of filing this report.