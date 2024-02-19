Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rainbow Caucus have appealed to all the stakeholders in the party’s forthcoming Edo State governorship primary to ensure that the exercise is free and fair.

The Rainbow Caucus, which is a non-aligned body, that retains an overriding interest in deepening democracy in the party, said the PDP remains the beacon of hope for all Nigerians and urged the stakeholders not to disappoint them at the forthcoming party primary election.

In a statement issued by the group’s convener, Prince Austin Eweka, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, he said, “Though as a party, we are not exempt from challenges, we remain the beacon of hope for all Nigerians, in the promotion and actualisation of our cherished democratic ideals of electing leaders through a credible and democratic process.

“The Caucus wishes to commend the party’s firm commitment, to a free, fair process and efforts, to expeditiously deal with all reservations, that may have arisen, in the course of this journey.

“We call on all stakeholders to ensure a level-playing field in the pursuit of an enviable outcome,” Eweka said.

He said the Caucus call was predicated on the firm belief that a democratic, stable and rancor-free party, will guarantee the delivery, of the much-needed dividends of democracy to all Edo people.

“Whilst wishing all the aspirants, best of luck, it remains our hope and conviction, that we will all unite, behind whoever emerges as the flag bearer, in the overriding interest of the party and spirit of good sportsmanship,” he said.

