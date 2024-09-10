The campaign team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State has raised the alarm over alleged continuous violent attacks against its members.

This comes amidst the alleged arrest of the chairman of Esan West local government area council of the state, Aighogun, over violent activities.

While Police allegedly arrested Aighogun of the PDP over violence against the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his supporters, the Edo State government on Tuesday raised the alarm that APC in the state was targeting PDP leaders, alleging that over 10 of them, including the chairrman of Esan West LGA were being held in detention on the orders of the APC.

Aigbogun was said to have been arrested by a Special Police Squad in the state following reports of violence.

However, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Nemi Edwin-Iwo, confirmed the arrest, saying that the LGA boss was brought to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Command in Benin City by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area after police invitation.

CP Edwin-Iwo said that upon arriving at the office of the CID, Aigbogun was discovered to be on the wanted list of the police over other alleged criminal charges.

He said: “He was invited and he reported himself to the police and we later discovered that he has other criminal charges against him.

“Basically, what happened was that he brutalises somebody in the course of altercations between himself and other party members,” CP Edwin-Iwo was quoted as saying.