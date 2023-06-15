Edo Assembly For Inauguration Friday

Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki has issued the instrument of proclamation of the 8th Edo State House of Assembly, which first session will hold on Friday, June 16, 2023.

In a letter dated June 14, 2023 and addressed to the Clerk of Edo State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said, “I write at the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and to forward herewith a ‘proclamation under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999’ for necessary action by the House of Assembly.”

The notice by the governor to the Assembly reads thus: “Whereas, it is provided in Sub-section (3) of Section 105 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 that the person elected as Governor shall have power to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the State Assembly immediately after swearing-in:

“Now therefore, I, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, governor of Edo State in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sub-section (3) of Section 105 aforesaid, and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eight Assembly of the Edo State House of Assembly shall hold at the Edo State House of Assembly on Friday, the 16th day of June 2023 in the House of Assembly, Benin City.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Edo State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at Benin City, this 14th Day of June 2023.”