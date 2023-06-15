APC Group Opposes LP, PDP ‘Loyalists’ In Gov Nwifuru’s Cabinet

All Progressives Congress (APC) youth body in Ebonyi State, APC Grassroots Mobilisation and Strategic Mandate and a human right group, Ebonyi Transparency and Social Justice Organisation, are on warpath over the recent political appointments made by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The APC group appealed to Nwifuru to stop further appointments of those it described as Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters into his cabinet.

The spokesperson of the group, Hon Chidi Nkama in a statement he signed, expressed regret that many of those recently appointed as senior special assistant, special assistant and commissioner- nominees were members of LP and PDP that worked against the interest of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru.

He said about 50 percent of those so far appointed by the governor were those who lost their polling units during the presidential and governorship elections in the state, adding that their appointments were improper.

“There is no gainsaying that the recent appointments of our Governor, Rt. Hon Nwifuru is gradually creating a big crack in the APC family. Many of our members that risked their lives during the elections are now grumbling. Their agitation is quite understandable because you can’t work and another comes to eat.

“Many of those recently appointed worked openly against the party, during the elections, they ensured the party didn’t win but our men who were in the field and worked day and night are now abandoned.”