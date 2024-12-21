Edo State Deputy Governor. Dennis Idahosa has congratulated Senator Adams Aliu Oshiomhole on his nomination as Politician of the Year 2024 by LEADERSHIP Group Limited for his contributions and commitment to democratic governance, economic development and nation-building.

Idahosa, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Friday Aghedo, described the Edo North senatorial district representative in the National Assembly as a father and mentor whose leadership on national development is nothing less than exemplary, noting that he was privileged to have been groomed by the former governor.

“I owe Oshiomhole for what I have become politically today. I have tried to emulate him for all that I do politically today. Oshiomhole’s idea of politics is always about the people and nothing more.

“I heartily congratulate my father and mentor, Sen. Adams Oshiomole on his well-deserved award as Politician of the Year 2024, nominated by the management of topmost Nigerian Newspaper, LEADERSHIP.

“I I am proud to be associated with you. Your impact and contributions to the country’s development have given hope to many.

“Political leadership should be citizen-centric and that is what you have always championed relentlessly. I celebrate your impact, lofty achievements and what you have done and still doing for humanity. I am proud to have you as my leader. Accept my hearty congratulations your excellency,” Idahosa said.

The former governor and 25 others and organisations who have made exceptional contributions to governance, business, social impact, and public service in Nigeria have been nominated for awards by LEADERSHIP Newspapers.