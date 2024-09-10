The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be ready to face the wrath of the Edo State people if it continues in its violent attacks and harassment of innocent citizens of the state.

The major opposition party however reiterated its calls on the Inspector General of Police to wade in and halt APC’s activities, warning that it is pitching the people of Edo State against the Police.

PDP further urged the IGP to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of every Edo citizen being detained by the APC.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologungaba, during a press conference in Abuja, said the party’s warning is on the backdrop of continuing attacks, harassment and illegal arrest of innocent citizens of Edo State by APC leaders in connivance with certain compromised police operatives.

He alleged the attacks are part of APC’s bid to scare the people from coming out to vote and seize the opportunity to rig the September 21, 2024 Governorship election.

Ologungaba claimed that APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo “have been desperate to use violence and harassment to break the will of the people of Edo State,” since it became clear that the PDP Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo is coasting to a landslide victory with 68% of the expected votes.

He recalled that PDP on Monday, September 2, 2024 disclosed how the APC in connivance with certain compromised security operatives have been harassing, arresting and detaining innocent citizens of Edo State, notable among whom are Mr. Kingsley Osahon who was arrested in Uromi, Mr. Odion Bright and Mr. Timothy Isibor who were arrested in Igueben.

“On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, an attempt was made by the said APC-controlled operatives to arrest Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who recently defected from the APC to the PDP.

“Also last week Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the APC’s agent stormed the house of one Shina who decamped from the APC to the PDP three weeks ago and forcefully took him away while shooting sporadically to scare the people. On Tuesday, September 3, 2024 an attempt was made to pick Mr. Joel Aidamebor which was firmly resisted by the people.

“There are reports in the public domain that the APC has established a torture squad which has been picking innocent Edo citizens and taking them to unknown destinations.

“Only yesterday, Sunday, September 8, 2024, thugs and hoodlums recruited by APC leaders attacked PDP rally in Edo North and destroyed campaign materials in an assault that was decisively resisted by our courageous members and supporters in Edo North, where our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo commands overwhelming support and solidarity.

“This resort to harassment and violence only shows that the APC and its irredeemably empty and confused candidate are cowards who are intimidated and terrified by the soaring popularity of Dr. Asue Ighodalo across Edo State.”

Ologungaba added that PDP has information of how the APC and its candidate are importing thugs from Imo State, some of who curiously appear in the INEC list to serve as SPOs for the election.

“These APC thugs from Imo State should know that the people of Edo are already aware of their sinister plan and it will be in their interest to steer clear of Edo State.”

Reiterating its call on the Inspector General of Police to wade in and halt the APC’s activities, PDP said “The IGP owes a duty to the people of Edo State and the Nation, in the perseveration of peace and sustenance of democracy, to address this issue before it escalates. This is the only way to douse the tension in Edo State and reassure the people of a free, fair, transparent and credible election.”

Ologungaba however said APC must note that nobody has the monopoly of violence and that nobody is above the law.

“APC and its candidate are practically pushing the people of Edo State to the wall; they should know that there is a limit to what a people can stomach in the face of aggression and be ready the face the consequences if they fails to desist from these dastardly acts.

“The people of Edo State have had enough from the APC and will use every legitimate means allowed in a democracy to defend themselves by directly and physically confronting and resisting the APC in its desperate plot to derail the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

“The PDP as a law-abiding and applying Party that stands for the interest of the people will not fold its hands and watch the APC harass the peope of Edo State.

“Our Party will within the ambit of the law stop at nothing in contending with the APC, head-to-head in all ramifications, magnitude and force where necessary to protect our democracy and ensure that the Will of the people of Edo State is not subverted in this election.

“The PDP is standing shoulder-to shoulder with the people of Edo State in their resolve to protect their State and democracy and anybody no matter how highly place who in any way attempt to subvert the Will of the people of Edo State in this election will definitely face the consequences,” the party spokesman added.