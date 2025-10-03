The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced through its International Spokesman, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, the appointment of the governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, and the Chief of Staff in the Government House, Hon. Gani Audu, as Eminent Peace Ambassadors of IAWPA.

Advertisement

This appointment, according to Amb. Nkweke, recognised their commitment to promoting peace, tolerance, and sustainable development in Edo State and beyond.

The statement said that with this appointment, IAWPA expected the 2027 elections in Edo State to be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, setting a positive example for other states in Nigeria. “We believe that the leadership of Edo State will continue to prioritise peace and stability, ensuring a smooth electoral process.”

Advertisement

The statement also declared Edo State as the IAWPA headquarters in South-South region of Nigeria.

Given the commitment of the people of Edo State to peace and stability, “IAWPA has declared Edo State as the headquarters of the association in the South South region of Nigeria. This development will enable IAWPA to propagate and advocate for peace, as well as work towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the grassroots of the region.”

IAWPA added that it was calling on all stakeholders in Edo State and the South-South region to support its Eminent Peace Ambassadors in their efforts to promote peace and stability. “Together, we can build a more peaceful and prosperous society for all,” it stated.