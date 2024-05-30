Ad

Edo State government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have engaged in a war of words over a reported clash at the Idia College in Benin City, one of the venues for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which started on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commissioner for communication and orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, accused the APC of masterminding the attack, which reportedly happened on Tuesday, and condemned the action.

But the APC’s state publicity secretary, Prince Uwadae Igbingie, described the allegation as cheap blackmail to hide the real people behind the attack, whom he alleged were agents of the PDP.

Nehikhare in the statement said, “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to deliberate attempts by the State’s Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stir violence and cause crisis in the State, in a desperate move to halt the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The state government strongly condemns the recent attack and shooting at Idia College a couple of days ago, which led to the injury of an innocent student. To say the least, this is most troubling, disheartening, and shameful and is never a way to play the opposition role expected of a responsible opposition party.

“It is utterly appalling that a political party would resort to attacking a CVR centre to obstruct eligible voters from registering to participate in an election that they are contesting. One is left to wonder how the APC plans to get the electorate to vote for their candidate.”

Reacting through a phone call, Igbinigie said police were already on the trail of the troublemakers, and when apprehended, their identities would reveal that they were members of the PDP.