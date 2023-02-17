Members of a social-cultural organisation, Edo National Voice, (ENV), yesterday said the boast by the sacked Enogie of Ogoe-Egbaen, Mr Edomwonyi Iduozee, after he was dethroned by the Benin monarch may not be unconnected with what they described as the seeming backing of the state government.

Subsequently, the group at a press conference in Benin challenged the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to absolve himself of backing the dethroned Enogie and his cohorts.

At the well-attended press conference convened by the president of ENV, Comrade Iyamu Osaro , secretary-general Comrade Osaghae Amadin and five others they challenged the governor to prove his innocence.

Part of the text read before newsmen stated, “A former Head of State of Nigeria, once said that if crisis in a particular community or state exceeds 24 hours, it is worthy to note that those in the corridor of powers are either aiding or sponsoring the crisis for their interest.

“Thus, these postulations remind us of the continuous boasting by the sacked Enogie of Ogie-Egbaen, Mr Edomwonyi Iduozee and his gang.

“Therefore, having critically examined the confessions made by the sacked Enogie of Ogie-Egbaen, Mr. Edomwonyi Iduozee and his gang, we want to call on Governor Obaseki to purge himself of the tasks the sacked Enogie of Ogie-Egbaen, Mr Edomwonyi Iduozee and his gang has put before him to execute.

“That we don’t need any traditional council in the seven local government areas of Edo south. That the unnecessary attack against our revered Throne and Benin Kingdom should stop. That we will continue to defend our revered Throne and Benin Kingdom without fear or favour.

“Therefore, as defendants of our revered Throne and Benin Kingdom, we are here again to vehemently stand firm in support of our revered Throne and Benin Kingdom against those planning division within our well-structured Kingdom which we have continuously posited as sacrilegious”.