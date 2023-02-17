Amid the current economic crisis that naturally suggests wastefulness in any form should be avoided, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set aside a whopping N23,5million for telephone, internet access, satellite broadcast access and other utilities charges in 2023.

This was contained in the football body’s budget details for the year 2023 and obtained from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The breakdown of the amount as contained in the document showed that the sum of N10,000,000 was earmarked for internet charges, while satellite broadcast, electricity, telephone and sewerage charges will swallow N1,200,000, N800, 000, N2,500,000 and N7.500,000 respectively. Water rates will consume N1.5million.

The document further explained that the Ibrahim Gusau-led football body will spend a staggering N753.56million on refreshment, sitting allowance, publicity, courier service and welfare packages for its staff and officials this year.

While, a paltry N2.5 million was allocated for medical expenses, N36m will be spent on outsourced services.

According to the document, the NFF allocation for the year 2023 under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is N1.282 billions with the personnel cost of N153,022,511, overhead cost N153,022,511 and total capital cost stood at N306,183,366 respectively.