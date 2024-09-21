There was a mild drama at Ward 11, Polling Unit 05 in Etsako West local government area of Edo State when the immediate-past deputy governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, arrived to cast his vote in the ongoing governorship election on Saturday.

Shaibu couldn’t immediately cast his vote when the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine was nowhere to be found.

The BVAS machine at the polling unit reportedly malfunctioned, and according to the assistant presiding officer, it was taken to a nearby classroom by a technician to resolve the issue. However, upon visiting the said classroom, LEADERSHIP discovered that the machine was missing.

The electoral supervisor present at the location could not provide any information regarding its whereabouts.

The incident has raised concerns among voters in the unit, many of whom were left waiting for further instructions.