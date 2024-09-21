The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin has admonished the newly elevated traditional chiefs to use their new positions to attract more developmental projects to the ancient city.

Oba Olakuleyin who gave the advice during the elevation ceremony of four traditional title holders in the Balogun line, said the promotion was carried out to fill the vacancies in the Balogun line.

The monarch appealed to the traditional title holders to use their new positions to attract more projects to the city.

“I congratulate you all on your elevation to the new positions today which marks another epoch making day in the history of Ibadanland.

“I am aware that you have been attracting different projects for the development of Ibadanland. I want you not to relent in what you have been doing.

“I want you to use your new promotion to attract more developmental projects to ensure that Ibadan continues to be at the forefront in all areas of human endeavour”, Oba Olakulehin said.

The Oluwo of Ibadanland, Chief Wahab Popoola Labosinde decorated the elevated chiefs with the traditional ‘akoko’ leaves.

The event was witnessed by members of the Olubadan-in-Council among whom were the Otun Olubadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja; Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko; Osi Balogun, Oba John Olubunmi Isioye-Dada; Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Amidu Ajibade and Ekerin Balogun, High Chief Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin and Ekaarun Balogun, High Chief (Senator) Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

Others personalities at the event included Mogajis, Baales, political office holders, market men and women as well as religious leaders.