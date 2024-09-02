As election day draws nearer, the people of Edo State are saddled with the task of becoming the forerunners of a new Nigeria by electing the right candidate. The choice of party they vote for in September will either send a clear message to crooked politicians and kleptocrats across the nation that their end is near or further embolden them to continue their rudderless governance and self-serving politics.

Obidients must chart a new path of destiny to consolidate on the strength and determination shown in the 2023 general election to rebuild our nation. All true Obidients are bound by our common allegiance to Mr. Peter Obi, our one true leader. Where he stands, we stand; and where he goes, we go. There is no division in the fold. Currently, he is in the Labour Party and has endorsed Barrister Olumide Akpata.

Dear Obidients, it would be naive of you to abandon your ranks as the foot soldiers heralding the new Nigerian dream and vote for the APC, which has destroyed your country, or the PDP, which has divided your state. In these precarious times, you must not support PDP or APC based on primordial sentiments of zoning, as they will not support your dream for a new Nigeria when the time comes. Please don’t support their quest for state capture.

Do not forget how they mocked you for being “structureless” and how they eventually stole the elections with their structure of corruption. A vote for the Labour Party is a vote for the structure that will exterminate PDP and APC and return power back to the people through Peter Obi in 2027.

Be wary of the smiling puppet being sponsored by a failed governor, but be more apprehensive of the APC candidate who does not talk, as history has shown that those who only speak through spokespersons always aggravate situations and are never accountable.

Dear Obidients, You can not seek a new Nigeria and vote against the candidate of Peter Obi. You can’t afford to reinforce the structure of the people who have stolen from you and sent you to the streets for hunger protests. Obidients are not for AI, nor are they for Akpako-missile; Obidients are for Mama, Papa, Pikin.

Barrister Olumide Akpata is your guy; he will stand by you, fight for your family, and when the time comes, he will be one of the generals in the forefront for Peter Obi. I, therefore, beseech you to return home to the fold if you have strayed. You can not afford to sit on the fence now. We must mobilize and oust PDP and APC, as we almost did in 2023. With this victory, we can start the journey to recover the mandate for the people of Nigeria.