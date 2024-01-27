Following the purchase of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination and expression of interest forms for Dr Ernest Umakhihe by a socio-political group, Edo Unity League Worldwide (EULW), the South-South Youth Coalition For APC (SSYC4A) has called on the people of Edo State to show solidarity for the aspirant to enable the state enjoy an administration that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Nwokoma Messiah, and the Edo State chapter coordinator, Anderson Ikhagu, expressed delight over the purchase of the nomination and expression of interest forms by a group interested in seeing Edo State develop and occupy its rightful place among the comity of states in the country.

Recall that the Edo Unity League Worldwide, represented by some of its Board of Trustees (BoT) members, led by the Enobore of Benin Kingdom, Chief Victor Ekhator; Comrade Orobosa Omo-Ojo JP, and Comrade Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, while handing over the nomination forms to EULW Director of Youth Organisation, Mr. Marvis Okharedia, and Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Mr. Nze Chidi Duru, thanked the BoT members for identifying a member of the APC worthy of EULW support.

Reacting to the development, SSYC4A, in its statement, said the decision of EULW to purchase nomination forms for Dr Ernest Umakhihe showed how the governorship aspirant is appreciated and accepted by the Edo people.

The South-South Youth Coalition For APC described Dr. Umakhihe as a detribalised and accomplished administrator, who has the capacity of ensuring progress for Edo people and the State.