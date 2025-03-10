Edo State Government has entered into partnership with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to extend its services to students in the state-owned tertiary institutions, a step taken to make tertiary education accessible and affordable to its citizens.

This partnership which will guarantee that all Edo students have access to tertiary education without paying school fees immediately, and to enjoy monthly stipend meant to offset their expenses, while schooling.

Commissioner of Education in Edo State, Dr. Pally Iyamu, disclosed this ahead of the 2 day sensitisation programme for tertiary institution students on the initiative across the 3 senatorial districts in the state.

Iyamu called on the students across various tertiary institutions in the state to take advantage of this initiative by the state government.

Stressing the state government’s resolve to lessen the financial burden and obligations on parents, Dr. Iyamu said the partnership will serve as a big relief to parents, who had to pay huge sums for their children’s school fees.

Iyamu commended the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo and President Bola Tinubu for creating a roadmap where all students can thrive, irrespective of their background.

This partnership is expected to help checkmate incidences of students’ dropout and other hindrances to attaining higher education due to financial restraints.

The 2-day sensitisation programme is schedule to hold between 11th and 12th March, 2025 across the 3 senatorial districts of Edo State.

NELFUND, an education loan scheme initiative of President Tinubu-led administration opened its portal to students of federal tertiary institutions in May 2024.

The fund also provides interest-free loans to eligible Nigerians for higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition.

Students under the scheme also get N20,000 monthly stipend. Repayment is expected to start two years after the completion of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).