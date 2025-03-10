Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the party will not lose sleep over the defection of the immediate-past governor of the State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

It would be recalled that Malam el-Rufai took to his social platforms, particularly his verified X handle and Facebook, where he announced his formal exit from the APC to the SDP.

el-Rufai cited a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the ruling APC as the primary reason for his defection.

According to the former Governor, “As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC. Since 2013, I have hoped that my personal values and those of the APC will continue to align until I choose to retire from politics,” he said.

In a swift reaction however, Secretary of APC in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yahaya Baba-Pate said the party remained unperturbed by the defection of the former governor, saying the party is focused on delivering the state to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

Baba-Pate, who spoke to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength in the state, citing the influx of high-profile politicians into the party on daily basis across the state.

He said, “We are unperturbed by former governor Nasir el-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing day by day, judging from the calibre of politicians streaming into the party on a daily basis. So, we are not disturbed by anybody defecting to another party based on our governor’s inclusive governance in the state.

“We are not disturbed and we are not going to lose our sleep over el-Rufai’s moves. The party in the state is growing more than before,” he stressed.