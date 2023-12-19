The Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said that he has made many sacrifices and suffered several oppression for the growth and development of the state.

Shaibu spoke while revealing that his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, withheld fund allocations to the office of deputy governor for the last six months.

Shaibu stated this while delivering his goodwill message at the launching of a new office building and end of the year party of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City on Tuesday.

He stated that he ventured into politics in order for the people to have an egalitarian society, saying “that is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure the institution called Edo works.”

Shaibu said: “You know there is tension between the governor and I. For six months, no allocation to my office. I will continue to be strong because for me, Edo should be one, Edo at every time should be paramount in our minds.

“I am determined to make sure that good governance is seen, felt and touched, also determined to make sure that in all things, Edo must be first and I am determined to strengthen institutions.

“I came into politics because I feel that we should have an egalitarian society, make institutions strong because that is the only way you can have that society of our dream.”

The deputy governor asserted that “when institutions are strong, you deal with those guys that think they are powerful, moderate their excesses, and also promote and help the weak in the society.

“Institution does not know the rich, strong, and the poor. It takes care of all strata of life. That is what I am standing for, that is my calling to joining politics. That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure the institution called Edo works.

Continuing: “I even sacrificed my personal entitlements to make sure this institution works and in the coming weeks, I will give a stewardship of what I have done as deputy governor from 2016 to date.

“I will catalogue it to things I am entitled that I had to forfeit for peace and tranquility and I will also catalogue some of the things that I have been asked to do as deputy governor and I have done them creditably well.

“Very soon, there is going to be a world press conference to give an overview of stewardship as deputy governor. Don’t forget when we are contesting this election before the general election, I am an aspirant and immediately after the election, I will now be the deputy governor of Edo State,” he said

He maintained that his duties are to the people of the state, noting that his loyalty to the people was not purchased but genuine.

While commending the Correspondents’ Chapel for the befitting secretariat building, Shaibu promised to continue to identify with the chapel in order to strengthen journalism practice in Nigeria.

Earlier in her welcome address, the chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, rs. Nefishetu Yakubu, said that the new office of the chapel was informed by the need for members to have more spacious and serene environment to work.

She added that the office also reflected a testament of the chapel’s unwavering dedication to the principles of journalism and the pursuit of excellence.

“Together, let us continue to uphold the principles of journalism, foster camaraderie among members, and contribute to the vibrant media landscape we all cherish,” she stated.