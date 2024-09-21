Civil society organisation, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa), has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition party in Edo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of offering between N5,000 to N10,000 in exchange for votes during the Saturday’s governorship election that held in the state.

CDD in its preliminary statement from its Election Analysis Centre (EAC) on the Edo governorship poll expressed concern that there were extensive incidents of electoral offences carried out during the elections, which questioned the integrity of the electoral process.

CDD-EAC, in a statement signed by its chairman, Professor Adele Jinadu, said while 88% of its observers noted that there were no campaigns near to or at the polling unit, those who reported electoral offences highlighted extensive vote trading and officials failing to carry out any corrective action.

According to CDD-EAC, in Edo Central, incidents of vote buying were observed in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Ward 10, Polling Unit 014, Esan Central, Ward 5, Unit 4 at Eguare Primary School, and Esan North East, Ward 5, Uromi, involving both APC and PDP.

“It was observed that the APC and PDP offered between N5,000 to N10,000 in exchange for votes. The same was observed in Esan West LGA, Ward 6 Central Primary School Iruekpen Ekpoma, PU: 004. Observers reported that this practice contributed to an increase in voter turnout as news of the financial incentives spread among the electorate. At Ward 5, Polling unit 4- Awo Primary School, account numbers of voters were collated after voting for a particular party.

“In Edo South, incidents of vote buying were also reported at Oredo Local Government Area, Ward 12, Ibiwe/Iwegie/Ugbague at Ibiwe I, Oba Market, where PDP and Labour Party (LP) officials were particularly identified as having tried to induce voters. Of note was the attempt by some agents to engage with voters who spoke in Hausa in an attempt to engage the Hausa community in the area.

“On a positive note, at approximately 10 am, suspected vote-buyers were apprehended in the Egor Local Government Area of the state. Officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) subsequently removed the three individuals, two males and one female from the scene.

“However, some local residents protested the arrests, claiming the suspects were being unfairly targeted. This led to a brief confrontation between the EFCC operatives and residents who attempted to obstruct the removal of the suspects,” the statement reads in parts.

CDD-EAC’s observers reported that in 42% of the locations where it deployed its observers, INEC officials did not arrive on time, an instance at the Emotan College (PUs 12/12/04/001 to 005) where officials arrived very late, with none of the polling units operational by 9:45am.

The report also raised concern over possible overcrowding of polling units, with 65% of the observers noting that the polling units they observed had between 501 – 1,000 registered voters which made poll officials in these polling units overwhelmed.

CDD-EAC also noted with concern, that there were reports of voters not understanding where they were set to vote, especially in venues with multiple polling units such as Emotan College (PU 12/12/04-001 to 005) where several voters had to be redirected to different polling units.

“CDD-EAC notes heartily that 94% of our observers reported the presence of BVAS machines and 92% said that the machine showed 000 to indicate that no figures had been preloaded into the BVAS before accreditation.

“Although there were initial glitches in some observed polling units, when voting commenced, the process was reported by observers to have gone on smoothly and seamlessly. In unit 234, Obe primary school Fuga, Etsako Central, the BVAS was not displayed at all by the Presiding Officer.

“Attitude of Security Personnel CDD-EAC observation indicates that the conduct of the process has been largely peaceful, with no reports of any widespread incidents of violence. CDD-EAC commends some of the key players who have acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the process.

“However, on the police declared plan to deploy 3 personnel to 65 voters, it was observed that this target was not met. In PU 036, Ibewe Isan of Oredo LGA, about 1,500 voters were catered for by only 3 police personnel. While the police were reported to be friendly, the military personnel were said to be very hostile, even to observers.

“CDD commends voters in Edo for the calm and peaceful manner in which they have conducted all through this process so far. We similarly commend some political stakeholders who have acknowledged the peaceful nature of the electoral protest, just as we urge them to continue to promote peace and adherence to the rule of law and due process as the election, collation and declaration of results heads to the point of conclusion,” the statement added.