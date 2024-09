The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Edo State governorship election, Mr. Olumide Akpata, lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo.

Akpata, who voted at Oredo Ward, Unit 11, scored 32 votes as against the 41 votes Ighodalo garnered.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Ighodalo, came third with 19 votes.