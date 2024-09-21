The immediate-past Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole won his polling unit in the governorship election that held in the state on Saturday.

In Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit at Ward 10, Unit 1, Etsako West local government area of the state, APC polled 403 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) that scored one vote respectively.

The result gave the All Progressives Congress (APC) a heads up over the PDP and other political parties participating in the election.