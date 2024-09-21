Former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Comrade Adams Oshiomole has denied allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stock-pilled money to buy votes in the ongoing election in the state.

Addressing journalists after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West local government area of Edo State, Oshiomhole commended voters in the senatorial district for coming out en mass to cast their vote for the candidate of their choice.

Pointedly, Oshiomhole said he had not received any report of violence from anywhere across the state, as the election was ongoing.

The former governor noted that the voting had been going on peacefully.

On the allegation of vote-buying, Oshiomhole said, “It is laughable when I heard this kind of allegation. You have been here before I came. Did you see anywhere where they are sharing money? People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they wanted good government.

“During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“All structures that I have put in place 12, 13 years ago are still there but the ones put up by the present administration, in one year, they are washed off. So our people have seen the difference.

“Some people do tell me that since I left the government, they haven’t seen the real presence of the government in their communities.”