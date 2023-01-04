Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that 661,783 old and new permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected as at Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The head of voter education and publicity, Timidi Wariowie, made this known in the commission’s PVC daily report made available to newsmen in Benin.

He said of the figure, 409,832 were old uncollected PVCs while 251,951 are new uncollected PVCs.

“The old uncollected PVCs were 425,239 but 15,407 had been collected remaining the balance of 409,832.

“Also, the new PVCs received were 289,931 but 37,980 had been collected remaining the balance of 251,95,” he said.

Wariowei said, “460 PVCs were collected on January 1, across the local government areas in the state.”

He said the collection of PVC is ongoing on daily basis including Saturdays and Sundays (excluding public holidays) from 9am to 3pm at INEC offices across the 18 local government areas.