An educationist, Dr Chris Imumolen, has reiterated his commitment to empowering Nigerian students in order to revolutionise the nation’s educational sector.

In a statement, recently, Dr Imumolen said he recently launched a scholarship scheme for all Nigerian undergraduates who are currently at home due to the ASUU strike.

Dr Imumolen, who has given over 500,000 educational scholarships to Nigerians since 2010, said beneficiaries can now study in international universities courtesy of the platform.

Apart from scholarships, in 2019, he single-handedly floated a business financial support programme which has empowered over 6000 Nigerians with seed capital between N200,000 to N2,000,000.

Speaking about Imumolen, an educationist, Ahmed Idris, said Imumolen’s philanthropic gestures have provided answers to the many questions in the mind of indigent, struggling students, who were helpless and confused.

‘‘The 39- year-old World Civility Educator of the Year 2022, and a youth in the 2023 presidential race, is a force for genuine change and the connecting rod between Nigeria and her great destiny. He is the first African to establish three universities in three continents: Africa, South America and North America. He is among the few Africans whose names are listed in the World Book of Greatness, UK,’’ Idris said.