Grammy Award winner, Burnaboy, has berated his senior colleague, Eedris AbdulKareem, over the latter’s reaction to his outburst that no Nigerian artiste helped him up the ladder of success in the music industry.

Eedris AbdulKareem, who is a veteran in the Nigerian music industry, having paved the way with others to what is now the Afro Hip-hop genre and Afrobeats, which has now become globally accepted.

The veteran who has fought battles in the music space and known for truth to power, had bared his mind at the Honest Bunch Podcast’s upcoming episode, which went viral at the weekend.

“You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk,” Abdulkareem said in the viral clip.

But, reacting to the ‘Nigeria Jaga-Jaga’ crooner, the ‘African Giant’ album owner, in a now-deleted post shared via his verified X handle, said he did not blame Abdulkareem for his comment but the people who donated money to settle his hospital bills when he underwent a kidney transplant in 2022.

Burna Boy, who is currently in the Bahamas for a show, said he wished Abdulkareem could be in such a place so that they would settle their scores physically.

Responding in Pidgin English, Burnaboy wrote: “Abdul Kareem abi wettin dem dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey, make we use mistake jam.”