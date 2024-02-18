In today’s fast-paced world, the struggle with roadside car mechanics is all too real, especially when it comes to the intricate repairs of automated vehicles. Carmedis, a trailblazing force led by CEO and Founder Franklin Anigbo, is determined to revolutionize the auto repair landscape.

Carmedis isn’t just a company—it’s a movement dedicated to providing innovative solutions that address the complexities and frustrations of traditional car repair services, especially for modern, automated cars. By transforming the conventional service experience into a dynamic, user-centric platform, Carmedis is setting a new benchmark for innovation and service excellence.

With a vision to lead in the evolution of auto care, Anigbo explained that Carmedis leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance vehicle maintenance, longevity, and performance.

“We redefine automotive convenience and expertise by offering a digital platform that seamlessly connects car owners with the nearest professional auto service providers in real-time,” Anigbo stated.

This groundbreaking service enables users to effortlessly locate and engage with nearby auto shops via their smartphones, enhancing the user experience with unparalleled ease.

Central to Carmedis’ innovative offerings is its proprietary app, equipped with advanced diagnostic features. This empowers car owners to conduct detailed vehicle diagnostics independently, with immediate results transmitted to Carmedis Automobile Workshop in real-time. This streamlined process not only saves time but also ensures precise issue identification, preventive maintenance, and resolution, significantly elevating the service quality.

But Carmedis doesn’t stop there. Addressing the rising demand for dependable and convenient auto care solutions, the company is set to introduce a complimentary mobile-friendly OBD car scanner. This groundbreaking tool will offer real-time diagnostic data, empowering car owners with essential information for preventive maintenance and informed vehicle health decisions.

Reflecting on Carmedis’ mission, Chief Technology Officerm Omotayo Ogunrinde, emphasised the goal to enhance vehicle safety using technology. “Our vision is a safe, secure driving environment for all road users. With our innovative solutions, we aim to decrease accidents and save lives, marking a new chapter in auto care where technology meets safety,” Ogunrinde stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Carmedis continues to advance the frontier of technology in the auto care industry, it’s poised to forge a future that promises enhanced security, efficiency, and user-friendliness for drivers, fleet managers, and the broader automotive sector. With a fundraising achievement of $150,000 sourced from friends and family, Carmedis boasts alliances with over 100 esteemed partners within its expansive network with direct access to OEM and genuine and affordable parts.

In a recent statement, Schmidt Gehrad, Chief Operating Officer of Carmedis, articulated the company’s unwavering commitment to transforming the automotive service industry.

Emphasising the integration of advanced technology, superior quality products, and unparalleled service excellence, Gehrad assured vehicle owners of Carmedis’s dedication to ensuring their vehicles’ optimal functionality and providing peace of mind.

The COO highlighted the extensive range of services offered by Carmedis from routine maintenance tasks such as oil changes, tyre rotations, fluid checks, and brake inspections to more intricate repairs including engine diagnostics, component replacements, and electrical system repairs.

He also mentioned that Carmedis extends its offerings to vehicle inspections, detailing, and aftermarket upgrades, all aimed at enhancing performance and extending the longevity of vehicles.

Gehrad has over 35 years of unwavering commitment to auto repair excellence and unparalleled expertise, which serves as a guiding light.